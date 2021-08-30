Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells $32,201.40 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

