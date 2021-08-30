Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.26

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

