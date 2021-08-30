NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCCGF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Investec cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

