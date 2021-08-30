nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDVN stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. nDivision has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

