Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $335.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $277.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.31 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

