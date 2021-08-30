Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 62,405 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $80.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Nelnet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 9.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

