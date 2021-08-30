NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $40.74

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $42.99. NeoGames shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $923.61 million and a PE ratio of 108.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,045,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

