Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEPH opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

