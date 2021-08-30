Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.26 on Monday, reaching $566.18. 2,429,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.41. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

