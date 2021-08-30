Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,458. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

