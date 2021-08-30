New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 4.8%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 167,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,400,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 13.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

