New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $2.00 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

