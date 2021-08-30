New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,845 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

