New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 7% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.14. 1,519,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,777,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
