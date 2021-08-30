New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 7% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.14. 1,519,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,777,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

