New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 909.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 454,446 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 928.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 541.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

