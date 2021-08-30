New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

