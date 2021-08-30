New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,824 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of SPX worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

