New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Donaldson worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $203,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

