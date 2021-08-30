New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 33.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.00 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

