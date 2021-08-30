New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 58,456 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $194,805,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,835,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

