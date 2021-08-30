New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,944 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.79 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

