New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Equitable worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Equitable by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Equitable by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 1,818,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

