New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $73.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 85,253 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $6,027,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 901,108 shares in the company, valued at $63,708,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

