New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $171,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.31 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

