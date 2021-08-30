New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3,640.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18,172.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,278,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,577,172. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

