New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.45 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of National Instruments worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

