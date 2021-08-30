New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.61 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Dropbox worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 48.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Dropbox by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

