New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.69 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of nVent Electric worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

