New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.90 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.