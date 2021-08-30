New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.04 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.