New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

