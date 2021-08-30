New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Capri worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

