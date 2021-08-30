New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.10 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

