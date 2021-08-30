New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.14 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Hill-Rom worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $22,475,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

