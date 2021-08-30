New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Essent Group worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after acquiring an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.62 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

