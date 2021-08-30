New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.46 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Pentair worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

PNR opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.