New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

