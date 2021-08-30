New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

