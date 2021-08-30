New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $14.40 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.02% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.