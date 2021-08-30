New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $14.91 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Wix.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $223.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.53. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

