New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $214.66 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

