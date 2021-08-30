New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Qualys worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Qualys by 173.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qualys by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.