New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,667,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Yatsen by 63.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YSG opened at $4.71 on Monday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

