New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,141 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,827,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.