New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,756 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of NuVasive worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $59.96 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,999.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

