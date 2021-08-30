New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 127.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

