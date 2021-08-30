New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

