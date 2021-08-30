New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Credicorp worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Credicorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

BAP opened at $103.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.