New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $108.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $420,524.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,545. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

