New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Avangrid worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 148.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

